Union to shift class start-time schedule in '22-'23

Citing rising rider numbers coupled with consistently late routes, Union Public Schools will adjust its bell schedule for 2022-2023.

As unanimously approved Monday night by the district’s board of education, school will start at 7:40 a.m. for seventh- and eighth-grade students, 8:15 a.m. at all elementary schools, 8:35 a.m. at Union High School, 8:45 a.m. at Union Freshman Academy and at 9:25 a.m. for the district’s sixth-grade students.

Dismissal times will be 2:22 p.m. for seventh grade, 2:24 p.m. for eighth grade, 2:57 p.m. for all elementary students, 3:27 p.m. at Union Freshman Academy, 3:37 p.m. at Union High School and 4:07 p.m. for all sixth-grade students.

Currently, the district’s elementary schools are the first in session each day, with classes beginning at 7:40 a.m.

Union High School starts at 8:10 a.m., Union Freshman Academy starts classes at 8:15 a.m. and the three middle grades each begin classes at 9 a.m. or later.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, Associate Superintendent Charlie Bushyhead said the time change was a recommendation from Union’s district-wide long-range planning committee based in part due to transportation difficulties faced by the district this year.

“This helps us by moving the buses closer to the school where the kids live,” he said. “During the high traffic peak times, they’d be closer to their neighborhoods. For the third wave, this would be picking up the high school and freshman academy kids from their local neighborhoods that they’d already be in because they just dropped off elementary students.

“We’re hopeful. The other solution to this would be to hire 35 more bus drivers.”

About 10,000 students depend on Union Public Schools for transportation daily, either to and from their primary campus or via a shuttle to another site, such as athletics facilities, Tulsa Community College or Tulsa Technology Center.

“We run … around 70 shuttles during the day,” Bushyhead said. “We are running the kids everywhere, and that was part of the problem. We were looking at the option of just having to say no when a group wants to go on a field trip or go do something.

“It’s hard. The transportation department … is a ‘make it happen’ group. At some point, you realize that you just can’t make it happen, so we felt an adjustment was necessary.”

