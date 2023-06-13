In an effort to attract and retain staff, the Union school board voted Monday night to add an employee day care for infants and toddlers at Rosa Parks Elementary School.

“I am super excited about this,” board President Heather McAdams said. “I think we’ve been trying to do this since I first got on the board.”

Dubbed “The Nest,” the day care will launch with 32 openings when the district’s teachers report in August for the 2023-24 school year and will be open year-round. Slots will be awarded via a lottery, with the exact classroom breakdown to be determined by the ages of the children selected in the drawing.

Rosa Parks was chosen as the host because it already has an early childhood facility licensed through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and accredited through the National Association for the Education of Young Children, thanks to a partnership with the Community Action Project.

“We had some availability and space there (at Rosa Parks),” Executive Director of Elementary Education Theresa Kiger said. “We already have a license for that facility, and we were able to extend that license by 32 children.”

As of Monday night, Kiger said she had heard from about 250 Union employees who are interested in placing at least one child at the new day care center, with the greatest interest coming from staff at Boevers, Roy Clark, Ellen Ochoa, Grove, Jarman, Jefferson, McAuliffe and Rosa Parks elementary schools.

Despite ongoing challenges among area school districts to find and retain support staff, she said she has received multiple inquiries about employment opportunities at the new day care.

“We’re excited and extremely thankful,” Kiger said.

