Union taps former employee to fill seat on school board

A former Union Public Schools employee will fill a vacant seat on the Union Board of Education.

The board voted 3-0 Monday night to appoint Chris McNeil to fill the Zone 2 seat through 2022.

The seat, which represents the southeastern corner of the district, was vacated in December with the resignation of Lisa Ford.

Prior to announcing the recommendation, board President Rachel McAdams said any of the seven people who applied and interviewed for the position would have been a welcome addition, thus leaving the board with a difficult choice.

“Ultimately, we made our decision based on who would best round out who we are,” she said. “Who would bring something we don’t already have.”

Currently pursuing a medical degree through Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, McNeil taught financial literacy and was an assistant wrestling coach for Union Public Schools from 2014-17. He has two children, one of whom is enrolled at a Union early childhood site.

“It’s so cool to be in a spot — especially after a year of getting hit with COVID — to be in a proactive position about their education,” he said.