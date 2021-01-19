Union taps former employee to fill seat on school board

A former Union Public Schools employee will fill a vacant seat on the Union Board of Education.
The board voted 3-0 Monday night to appoint Chris McNeil to fill the Zone 2 seat through 2022.
The seat, which represents the southeastern corner of the district, was vacated in December with the resignation of Lisa Ford.
Prior to announcing the recommendation, board President Rachel McAdams said any of the seven people who applied and interviewed for the position would have been a welcome addition, thus leaving the board with a difficult choice.
“Ultimately, we made our decision based on who would best round out who we are,” she said. “Who would bring something we don’t already have.”
Currently pursuing a medical degree through Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, McNeil taught financial literacy and was an assistant wrestling coach for Union Public Schools from 2014-17. He has two children, one of whom is enrolled at a Union early childhood site.
“It’s so cool to be in a spot — especially after a year of getting hit with COVID — to be in a proactive position about their education,” he said.
The board also got its first look at the district’s proposed calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
Among the suggested changes for the next school year are incorporating two virtual learning days into each semester and bringing back five built-in snow days.
“What we thought was a good idea in that we wouldn’t have to have them (snow days) for distance learning proved challenging and complicated, to say the least, in December when we had a snow event,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said.
“That Monday, it created a lot of problems with employees getting in to work safely. After much discussion at the end of the day, I realized that we need to reinstitute snow days. I will no longer be the Grinch who stole snow days away from our students.”
The proposed calendar is available on the district’s website for community feedback.