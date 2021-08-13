Union Schools 'strongly recommends' masks in new reentry plan, saying they 'truly do mitigate spread'

The Union school board approved a reentry plan for the 2021-22 school year Thursday night, adding extra recommendations and precautions due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.
The plan was sent back for revisions in Monday’s regular meeting to add more stringent guidelines to address the recent spike in delta variant cases in the area. The board approved the new plan — which now “strongly recommends” masks for staff, students and guests and “strongly encourages” parents to consider vaccinating students who are 12 and older — in a 3-1 vote.
The board cannot mandate mask usage because of a new law created by Senate Bill 658, which the Legislature passed this spring and the governor signed into law. But Union “strongly recommends” that students and staff wear masks when in school buildings and in most school-related situations, including on school buses and during extra-curricular activities.
Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said Monday that he is “not a fan” of SB 658, and after Thursday’s meeting he said he would be in favor of local choice and a mask mandate if SB 658 were struck down.
He said schools should be able to make decisions based on data from their area since hot spots can occur in some places and not in others.
“I firmly believe in science, and I believe in what medical experts have been saying all along,” Hartzler said. “These masks that we wore last year truly do mitigate spread of the virus.”
Hartzler said he wants all students to be in the classroom and experience everything Union has to offer, so he said he supports masks if they will help children stay in school.
Under the revised plan, Union schools will not require students and staff to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19, but they are recommending that anyone who is unvaccinated and is exposed to COVID-19 consider quarantining for 10 days.
Citing parents’ desire to be responsible for their own children’s health and safety, Hartzler said school officials want to give people the choice to “do the right thing” when it comes to quarantining students.
“There’s not a perfect plan, by any means,” Hartzler said. “And there’s not a plan out there that’s going to be effective and work unless people remain extremely vigilant and we do the right thing.
“Certainly that right thing is if your child is not feeling well, they should not be at school.”
Hartzler said that when a student does get exposed to COVID-19, the parents will be notified and the school will strongly recommend that the student quarantine.
Board member Chris McNeil asked whether the board would consider requiring quarantines and what the consensus was about only recommending quarantines.
Associate Superintendent Charlie Bushyhead said the reentry plan committee determined that most of the students who were quarantined last year did not contract COVID-19 and that even with the added threat of the delta variant, the committee was concerned about the effects of keeping children home from school.
“The concern is are you doing more harm to the child by sending them home when all that happened is they’ve come in close contact with somebody who is diagnosed with COVID,” Bushyhead said. “That’s the balance. When you talk about reading scores and academic performance, those are not going to improve in kids if they’re home from school.”
The new plan also added elementary cohorts to prioritize grade-level grouping and minimize interactions outside of students’ specific classes.
McNeil ended up casting the sole “no” vote for the plan, which he said was because of the policy limiting schools from requiring quarantines.
As a medical resident at OSU Medical Center, McNeil said the thought of children going to the emergency room, along with understanding what could prevent them from being sick, is why he opposed the plan.
Other than the quarantines, McNeil said the plan was the best the board could do with the situation it is in, citing not being able to mandate masks and quarantines. He said he was comfortable sending his own son to school with this plan in place.
The district will have a COVID-19 response team that will meet daily to discuss the effects of COVID-19 in Union schools, and the reentry plan can change if needed, Hartzler said.
