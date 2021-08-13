Union Schools 'strongly recommends' masks in new reentry plan, saying they 'truly do mitigate spread'

“I firmly believe in science, and I believe in what medical experts have been saying all along,” Hartzler said. “These masks that we wore last year truly do mitigate spread of the virus.”

Hartzler said he wants all students to be in the classroom and experience everything Union has to offer, so he said he supports masks if they will help children stay in school.

Under the revised plan, Union schools will not require students and staff to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19, but they are recommending that anyone who is unvaccinated and is exposed to COVID-19 consider quarantining for 10 days.

Citing parents’ desire to be responsible for their own children’s health and safety, Hartzler said school officials want to give people the choice to “do the right thing” when it comes to quarantining students.

“There’s not a perfect plan, by any means,” Hartzler said. “And there’s not a plan out there that’s going to be effective and work unless people remain extremely vigilant and we do the right thing.

“Certainly that right thing is if your child is not feeling well, they should not be at school.”