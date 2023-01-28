Union school would get $51.6M renovation if bond passes Feb. 14

Tammy Ward and Clayton Hucke could use a little elbow room.

Ward and Hucke are the principals at Union’s Sixth and Seventh Grade Center, which would receive a $51.6 million renovation and expansion as part of Union Public Schools’ $152 million bond package that will go before voters Feb. 14. The two-part, five-year proposal would replace the district’s last bond package, which is set to retire later this year.

“We’re out of space,” Ward said. “This building needs an upgrade.”

With an enrollment of almost 2,200 students, the Sixth and Seventh Grade Center at 10100 E. 61st St. has a larger student body than all but 60 school districts statewide.

Although the two grades are largely on separate floors and have different bell schedules in an effort to minimize congestion, Ward and Hucke said bottlenecks and logistical challenges are common simply because of the sheer number of people on campus.

“We’re limited as to how we can get kids from point A to point B,” Hucke said. “There’s a lot we could do through this project to create multiple pathways. There are things that the Eighth Grade Center’s done that we’ve looked at but are very challenging the way our classroom spaces are currently set up.”

For example, despite its four-figure student count, the size of the school’s lone cafeteria means that there are six lunch periods per day at the Sixth and Seventh Grade Center, with the first group going in at 10:50 a.m. and the last ones wrapping up at 2:35 p.m.

That cafeteria is also the only interior route to the school’s fine arts wing, which means additional foot traffic and noise in that area as some students make their way to band or orchestra while others are sitting down for breakfast or lunch.

Along with a second dining area, the bond would pay for a renovation effort that would move sixth grade on one side of the building and seventh grade on the other. Each side would have smaller clusters of classrooms, complemented by common areas where classes and clubs can meet.

It would also cover the costs of adding more bathrooms throughout the building and a second gym on the building’s southwest side that can double as a storm shelter. The second gym would also be used as an indoor practice space for the district’s spirit groups and winter guard program.

Along with ensuring continued equal access to a fine arts wing that is less than 20 years old, Union administrators acknowledged that inflation’s impact on construction costs was a factor in the district’s decision to renovate the Sixth and Seventh Grade Center rather than include a new single-grade campus in the proposal.

“The bones of that building are still fine,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said. “Structurally, it’s still fine.

“It would be a terrible use of our taxpayer dollars if we were to say we weren’t going to use the space.”

Along with the Sixth and Seventh Grade Center project, the $146.5 million budget for Proposition I also includes $15.7 million for technology needs across the district and $15.5 million for instructional materials, including textbooks, curricula and software licenses for programs used in the classroom, such as Adobe Photoshop and AutoCAD.

Union issues a computer to each student and each teacher. That process was initiated in fall 2019 thanks in part to district’s previous bond package and was expedited with the onset of COVID-19 during the spring 2020 semester.

Along with the need to replace missing computers, Assistant Superintendent John Federline said the need for additional bond dollars for technology is in part because they are having to regularly phase out computers simply due to normal wear and tear from daily use.

“Those computers take a beating,” he said. “The hardware is tough and they get used all the time, but they do wear out. With a really good computer, you’ve got maybe a lifespan of up to three to five years.”

Developed in consultation with parents, school leaders, students and district officials, Proposition I also includes $10.6 million for roof replacements at two schools, $10 million to replace the ventilation systems at seven campuses, $5.75 million for upgrades at the district’s fine arts and athletics facilities and $15.1 million for improvements around the district, including repaving parking lots at seven campuses and new playground equipment at four elementary schools.

Despite plans and conversations with the school’s faculty, the bond proposal does not include replacing Boevers Elementary School, 3433 S. 133rd East Ave.

Initially slated to be included in the 2023 bond proposal, Associate Superintendent Charlie Bushyhead said it wound up not making the final cut due to inflation, slower enrollment growth and the overall shape of the building.

“The problem isn’t the structure; it’s one of our better built buildings,” he said. “The problem is that the classrooms are a lot smaller. The physical square footage in the classrooms creates some problems.”

Proposition II is $5.46 million for transportation needs, with $3.9 million allocated for school buses and the rest earmarked for smaller district vehicles.

State law requires that school bond proposals receive at least 60% of the votes cast in order to be approved. Should either proposition not pass on Feb. 14, Hartzler and other Union officials said they would attempt to reconfigure the proposal in order to get it back before voters as quickly as possible.

“We have to have bond issues,” Hartzler said. “They are the life blood of school systems in Oklahoma. We have to have those funds or we’ll have to dip into our general fund, which will impact the programs and services that we offer our kids. We have to have this bond issue.”

Video: Schools facing post-pandemic reading challenges