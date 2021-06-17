Union school district taking new mascot suggestions

Union Public Schools is looking for an assist as it considers options for a new mascot.

On Wednesday, the district announced it is accepting suggestions through 5 p.m. on July 16 through its website.

Along with a mandatory explanation for why the nomination is a good fit for the district, submissions can include artwork of the potential new mascot and related emblems. Based on community feedback, the district will retain its primary red and black color scheme with white and silver as secondary colors.

A selection timeline is still under development.

Union previously shared a mascot with the professional football team in Washington, D.C. Union’s board of education voted unanimously in November to retire it after a review was conducted by an ad hoc committee of alumni, students, parents, district employees, community members, the district’s Indian Education Parent Committee and non-voting representatives from the Cherokee and Muscogee nations.

The retirement vote also extended to the accompanying branding, logos and imagery involving Indigenous stereotypes, including having football players run through a teepee at home games.