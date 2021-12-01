Union school board votes to keep mask requirement

Citing a desire to maintain consistency and minimize exposure risks going into the holidays, Union Public Schools’ board of education voted Tuesday to keep the district’s mask requirement in place for now.

At a special meeting Tuesday night, the school board voted 3-2 to reject a recommendation from Superintendent Kirt Hartzler to suspend Union’s mask requirement. Instead, the board will look at local and district case numbers after the winter break and will reassess at its Jan. 18 meeting whether the mandate is still needed.

“We’re in a great place and we just want to stay there,” board President Stacey Roemerman said. “We’re going to watch the numbers. We’re planning to reassess in January and if we can get through that first hump of the flu season and we’re still doing well, we’ll discuss it again and maybe lift it then.”

As of Tuesday, Union had 15 confirmed cases among staff and students. However, Union officials acknowledged that the numbers may not paint a full picture with classes not in session the entire previous week due to Thanksgiving break.

According to its last published case count prior to the holiday, the district had 52 confirmed cases across all campuses, a 72% decline from early September when the mandate was enacted.

