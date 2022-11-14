 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Union school board to send $152 million bond package to voters

  • 0
111522-tul-nws-unionboe-p1

Additional cafeteria space is included in a bond proposition for an overhaul of the Union 6th and 7th Grade Center.

 Tulsa World file

Without debate, Union Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to send a $152 million bond package to voters on Feb. 14.

“We’re not ever able to have all the funds to address all of the district’s needs,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said, explaining the bond proposal to the board. “We were able to pare this down to an amount that wouldn’t raise taxes above our traditional level, and I think our patrons will appreciate this.”

The five-year proposal has two components and would replace the district’s 2018 $128.6 million bond, which is set to be retired in 2023.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

One proposition is $5.4 million exclusively for transportation needs, including new buses.

The other proposition is for $146 million and includes $31 million for technology and textbook needs, plus funds for capital improvements, musical instruments and new turf at the district’s football/soccer and baseball/softball practice facilities and soccer field.

People are also reading…

Among the building projects included in that proposition is an overhaul of the Union 6th and 7th Grade Center. As proposed, the facility would be reconfigured to have separate entrances for the two grades, smaller clusters of classrooms, additional cafeteria space, a new gym on the building’s southwest side that could double as a storm shelter, and additional smaller restrooms spread out across the building closer to classrooms.

“It will involve a new building and a lot of retrofitting,” Hartzler said. “This may be one of our most complex projects in my tenure that I can recall, because if this is approved, we will be doing this while we’re in the school.”

The capital improvements portion of the bond package also includes funds for improvements to the orchestra pit and backstage areas at the district’s Performing Arts Center, ventilation system upgrades at five campuses, flooring replacements at nine campuses, playground upgrades at four elementary schools and new roofs for three facilities.

Featured video: Union's Rebecka Peterson named 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

Rebecka Peterson, math teacher at Tulsa's Union High School, was named 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. Videos courtesy of OSDE

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TU to launch new college of health, natural sciences

TU to launch new college of health, natural sciences

The new Oxley College of Health and Natural Sciences will bring together the biology, chemistry, geosciences and physics departments with nursing, kinesiology and rehabilitative services and communication sciences and disorders.

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert