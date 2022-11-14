Union school board to send $152 million bond package to voters

Without debate, Union Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to send a $152 million bond package to voters on Feb. 14.

“We’re not ever able to have all the funds to address all of the district’s needs,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said, explaining the bond proposal to the board. “We were able to pare this down to an amount that wouldn’t raise taxes above our traditional level, and I think our patrons will appreciate this.”

The five-year proposal has two components and would replace the district’s 2018 $128.6 million bond, which is set to be retired in 2023.

One proposition is $5.4 million exclusively for transportation needs, including new buses.

The other proposition is for $146 million and includes $31 million for technology and textbook needs, plus funds for capital improvements, musical instruments and new turf at the district’s football/soccer and baseball/softball practice facilities and soccer field.

Among the building projects included in that proposition is an overhaul of the Union 6th and 7th Grade Center. As proposed, the facility would be reconfigured to have separate entrances for the two grades, smaller clusters of classrooms, additional cafeteria space, a new gym on the building’s southwest side that could double as a storm shelter, and additional smaller restrooms spread out across the building closer to classrooms.

“It will involve a new building and a lot of retrofitting,” Hartzler said. “This may be one of our most complex projects in my tenure that I can recall, because if this is approved, we will be doing this while we’re in the school.”

The capital improvements portion of the bond package also includes funds for improvements to the orchestra pit and backstage areas at the district’s Performing Arts Center, ventilation system upgrades at five campuses, flooring replacements at nine campuses, playground upgrades at four elementary schools and new roofs for three facilities.

Featured video: Union's Rebecka Peterson named 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year