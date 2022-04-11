 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union school board approves Teach for America agreement

  • Updated
  • 0

Citing the teacher shortage, a Union elementary school will be participating in a pilot program with Teach for America.

Under the terms of the agreement unanimously approved Monday night by Union’s Board of Education, Teach for America would bring up to four teachers through its Accelerate Fellows Program to Ellen Ochoa Elementary School starting with the 2022-23 school year.

The Accelerate Fellows Program is open to former Teach for America corps members who have at least two years of classroom experience.

Teach for America will be responsible for most of the costs associated with recruiting, retaining and training the participants and will provide professional development opportunities during the school year.

However, the leadership team at Ellen Ochoa will get to interview the candidates before they are potentially placed at the east Tulsa school.

Although it will be waived for the upcoming school year, the agreement calls for Union to contribute a $4,000 fee for each fellow annually should the arrangement continue beyond 2022-23.

Teach for America, which brings recent college graduates to low-income public schools to teach for two years, already has agreements in place to send current corps members to Tulsa Public Schools, Muskogee Public Schools, KIPP Tulsa, Collegiate Hall, Tulsa Honor Academy, Tulsa Legacy and TPS’ partnership school, Greenwood Leadership Academy.

Although Union currently does not have corps members, Rita Long, the principal at Ellen Ochoa, said six staff members at her school are Teach for America alumni.

“With my previous experience and some of the candidates I’ve hired through TFA after they’ve had two years under their belt, it’s been a great fit for us,” Long said.

“The candidates have been outstanding, and I really like that we get to interview and select and they get to select us, as well. We are really excited.”

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

