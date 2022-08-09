Union renews superintendent, CFO contracts

Union Public Schools is not changing top leadership anytime soon.

After a 90-minute executive session, Union’s Board of Education voted unanimously late Monday without any discussion in open session to renew the contracts of both Superintendent Kirt Hartzler and Chief Financial Officer Trish Williams.

Hartzler’s contract is officially renewed for one year plus an additional three-year rollover, while Williams’ contract is renewed for one year plus a two-year rollover, a district spokesman said.

Each will receive a 2% raise for the 2022-23 school year, putting Hartzler’s annual compensation at $185,078 and Williams’ at $171,926.

Hartzler started with Union Public Schools in 1986 as a high school teacher and became its superintendent in July 2013.

Previously the chief financial officer for Tulsa Public Schools and Broken Arrow Public Schools, Williams joined Union’s administration in 2017.

In other business, Union’s board voted unanimously to name Beau Brannon the new principal of the Union Freshman Academy. He replaces Kenneth Moore, who was voted in as the new executive director of secondary education Monday night.

A graduate of the University of Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene University, Moore has been with Union since 2015.

Brannon joined the district in 2016 after a stint at Keys High School in Cherokee County.

Union starts classes on Aug. 17.