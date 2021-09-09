Union Public Schools to vote on mask mandate tomorrow

Citing climbing COVID-19 cases, another Tulsa area school district will vote to implement a mask mandate.

Union Public Schools’ board of education is scheduled to have a special meeting at noon Friday to vote on a recommendation from Superintendent Kirt Hartzler to require students and staff to wear masks while indoors on district property starting Wednesday.

If approved, exemptions can be requested in writing for medical, religious or strongly held personal beliefs.

In a letter to Union parents and staff sent out Thursday, Hartzler said his recommendation was based on a desire to continue offering in-person classes safely while facing staffing shortages and higher case counts.

As of Wednesday, Union had 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff and students. By comparison, its highest single day case count during the 2020-2021 school year was 118. The district does not publish close contact exposure numbers.

“Whether you agree or disagree regarding the wearing of masks, we all want our children to be healthy, together and in-person at school,” Hartzler wrote. “Furthermore, the safety of our students and staff is paramount. That will remain our objective as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic.”