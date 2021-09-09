 Skip to main content
Union Public Schools to vote on mask mandate tomorrow
  Updated
Citing climbing COVID-19 cases, another Tulsa area school district will vote to implement a mask mandate. 

Union Public Schools’ board of education is scheduled to have a special meeting at noon Friday to vote on a recommendation from Superintendent Kirt Hartzler to require students and staff to wear masks while indoors on district property starting Wednesday. 

If approved, exemptions can be requested in writing for medical, religious or strongly held personal beliefs. 

In a letter to Union parents and staff sent out Thursday, Hartzler said his recommendation was based on a desire to continue offering in-person classes safely while facing staffing shortages and higher case counts. 

As of Wednesday, Union had 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff and students. By comparison, its highest single day case count during the 2020-2021 school year was 118. The district does not publish close contact exposure numbers. 

“Whether you agree or disagree regarding the wearing of masks, we all want our children to be healthy, together and in-person at school,” Hartzler wrote. “Furthermore, the safety of our students and staff is paramount. That will remain our objective as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic.”  

Union’s announcement came less than 24 hours after an Oklahoma County District Court judge filed a signed temporary injunction blocking enforcement of Senate Bill 658, which prohibits public school districts from requiring masks on campus unless a state of emergency is declared by Gov. Kevin Stitt. He has said publicly multiple times that he has no intention of making such a declaration. 

The temporary injunction allows districts to require masks as long as they provide some of the same exemptions for face coverings that are already in place for school vaccinations, including religious and medical grounds.  

Other eastern Oklahoma public school districts currently requiring masks on campus include Briggs, Glenpool, Hulbert, Keys, McAlester and Tulsa. Tahlequah Public Schools voted Wednesday night to require masks on campus starting Monday, while Jenks Public Schools’ board of education is set to consider a mask requirement Thursday evening. 

A new poll finds that most Americans support mask and vaccine mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

