Union Public Schools to require masks in district buildings as COVID-19 surge continues

Add Union Public Schools to the growing list of area school districts requiring masks on campus.

Citing rising COVID-19 case counts, Union Public Schools’ board of education voted 4-0 at a special meeting Friday afternoon on two separate recommendations from Superintendent Kirt Hartzler to require students, staff and visitors to wear masks while in district buildings starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

If approved, exemptions can be requested in writing for medical, religious or strongly held personal beliefs.

“I had hoped that I wouldn’t have to call this meeting to request a mask mandate,” Hartzler said. “As I have said from the start of the school year, if the data warranted it, we would have to consider additional mitigation efforts.”

As of Wednesday, Union had 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff and students. By comparison, its highest single-day case count during the 2020-21 school year was 118. The district does not publish close-contact exposure numbers.