Union Public Schools to drop mask requirement

Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required at Union Public Schools.

Citing the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and declining COVID-19 case counts in Tulsa County, the district’s school board voted unanimously Monday night to suspend Union’s mask requirement.

“One of the issues that’s been pervasive has been: ‘What are the recommendations? What does the science say?’” board member Dr. Chris McNeil said. “According to the CDC, as of March 3, we’re at a place where we don’t have to require masks indoors.

"For everyone here and in our community who has put the work in to get to this place where we can safely do this, kudos to you.

“It’s time.”

In other business, the board and district leaders celebrated the newly announced state Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson.

Union’s first state Teacher of the Year winner since 2003, Peterson’s award was announced Thursday in Oklahoma City. A pre-calculus and Advanced Placement calculus teacher at Union High School, Peterson was also recently named one of six state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest recognition a K-12 mathematics or science teacher can receive in the United States.

As state Teacher of the Year, she will not be in the classroom for the 2022-23 school year but will instead be traveling the state as an ambassador for the profession.

“I’m excited to get to listen to other teachers for a year, as I firmly believe that teachers are at the heart of public education,” Peterson said.

Also, the board unanimously approved a new student-designed logo for the district’s mascot, drawing a standing ovation for the artist, Union High School junior Caiden Morales.

Prior to Monday night’s vote, the new logo was already approved by 72% of the district’s students in grades four through 12 via an internal vote and received positive feedback from more than 1,500 Union supporters and community members.

Morales, who said he got his start drawing comic book covers in elementary school, initially emailed an unsolicited animated version of the Redhawks logo to the district that caught Union officials’ attention.

“It means everything to me,” Morales said. “It’s definitely going to help me in the future, as I want to go into a graphic design career.

"This is crazy, as I didn’t expect them to use my logo at all. It was very surprising for this to happen, and it’s been a long process, but it has been worth it.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.