Union Public Schools drops mask requirement

Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required at Union Public Schools.
Citing the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and declining COVID-19 case counts in Tulsa County, the district’s school board voted unanimously Monday night to suspend Union’s mask requirement.
“One of the issues that’s been pervasive has been: ‘What are the recommendations? What does the science say?’” board member Dr. Chris McNeil said. “According to the CDC, as of March 3, we’re at a place where we don’t have to require masks indoors.
“For everyone here and in our community who has put the work in to get to this place where we can safely do this, kudos to you.
“It’s time.”
In other business, the board and district leaders celebrated the newly announced state Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson.
Union’s first state Teacher of the Year winner since 2003, Peterson’s award was announced Thursday in Oklahoma City. A pre-calculus and Advanced Placement calculus teacher at Union High School, Peterson was also recently named one of six state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest recognition a K-12 mathematics or science teacher can receive in the United States.
As state Teacher of the Year, she will not be in the classroom for the 2022-23 school year but will instead be traveling the state as an ambassador for the profession.
“I’m excited to get to listen to other teachers for a year, as I firmly believe that teachers are at the heart of public education,” Peterson said.
Also, the board unanimously approved a new student-designed logo for the district’s mascot, drawing a standing ovation for the artist, Union High School junior Caiden Morales.
Prior to Monday night’s vote, the new logo was already approved by 72% of the district’s students in grades four through 12 via an internal vote and received positive feedback from more than 1,500 Union supporters and community members.
Morales, who said he got his start drawing comic book covers in elementary school, initially emailed an unsolicited animated version of the Redhawks logo to the district that caught Union officials’ attention.
“It means everything to me,” Morales said. “It’s definitely going to help me in the future, as I want to go into a graphic design career.
“This is crazy, as I didn’t expect them to use my logo at all. It was very surprising for this to happen, and it’s been a long process, but it has been worth it.”
Photos: Oklahoma's 2022 Teacher of the Year finalists
Donna Ross, Tulsa Public Schools
Rebecka Peterson - Union Public Schools
Emily Freise - Tahlequah Public Schools
Cindy Johnson - Collinsville Public Schools
Shelley Self - Coweta Public Schools
Shannon Altom - Bixby Public Schools
Lauren Vandever - Bristow Public Schools
Tina Dewey - Choctaw/Nicoma Park Public Schools
Juan Renteria Jr. - Norman Public Schools
Kortni Torralba - Moore Public Schools
Kerry Ingersoll - Bethel Public Schools
Sheila Treadwell - Snyder Public Schools
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
“They are having the time of their lives,” a third grade teacher said with a chuckle. “They’re getting to have this hands-on experience where their brains can tune in and really just soak in that science.”
“I wish teachers had a way to go through each school year feeling respected and supported the way I do this year, because we’ve lost teachers out of the classroom who are much better teachers than I am.” — Shannon Altom, Bixby High School English teacher #oklaed
With Spring Break scheduled for March 14-18, Tulsa Public Schools will serve one week’s worth of snacks and suppers on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Grimes Elementary School, located at 3213 E. 56th St. Any child aged 18 and younger may receive food.
Could the state’s investigative audit that found questionable handling of taxpayer dollars by Epic Charter Schools’ former for-profit managers have implications on proposed new state-funded voucher accounts?
According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, no candidates received a majority of the votes cast in the primary elections for Tulsa Public Schools' District 7 or Union Public Schools' Zone 2. Meanwhile, two new school board members were elected outright in Broken Arrow and Catoosa.
Bixby Public Schools' board of education voted Wednesday evening to keep "13 Reasons Why" and "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" on library shelves. A parent had challenged the inclusion of the two books due to concerns about their use of profanity and sexual content.