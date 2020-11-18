 Skip to main content
Union Public Schools cancels most bus service due to staffing shortages
Union Public Schools cancels most bus service due to staffing shortages

111920-tul-nws-uniontransport-p1

Darnaby Elementary School student bus captain Grace Conatser watch students get on the bus after school last week. Union Public Schools announced Wednesday that it would shut down its transportation services for at least the rest of this week due to a lack of bus drivers.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

A lack of available bus drivers has prompted Union Public Schools to shut down its transportation services for at least the rest of this week, the district announced Wednesday. 

Bus routes will stop running for most students until further notice starting Thursday morning. The only exceptions are for Tulsa Tech students who are picked up at Union High School and a limited number of students in special education. 

About 2,500 students are affected by the suspension of bus service. Currently all Union secondary students — as well as those at Boevers Elementary School — are in distance learning primarily due to staffing shortages caused by local COVID-19 outbreaks.

Most school districts, including Union, are operating with a significantly reduced number of bus drivers right now.

Union officials reported last week that 30% of their bus drivers were under quarantine, making it impossible to maintain the number of routes needed to take secondary students to school.

Union spokesman Chris Payne said Wednesday that about 45% of the total Transportation Department, which includes office staff and mechanics, now is in isolation or quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into contact with someone who has been infected. 

"These folks have been picking things up due to the shortage of bus drivers, and we are now in a spot where we don't have enough people to make it work," Payne said. "We knew we were getting close, but this morning it became painfully apparent when we saw the numbers that are out. It just doesn't compute.

"This has never before happened in Union's history where we physically do not have enough people to provide transportation."

Despite the temporary cancellation of transportation services, Payne said students who miss school will be counted as absent. 

Oklahoma governor on Tulsa Public Schools staying mostly with distance learning: 'It breaks my heart'

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

kyle.hinchey@tulsaworld.com

