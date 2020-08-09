Union Public Schools Superintendent Kirt Hartzler will recommend starting the upcoming year through distance learning Monday evening.
The school board will vote on the superintendent’s recommendation during its Monday meeting. If the proposal is approved, Union will become the latest district in the Tulsa metro to forgo its plans for in-person instruction due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members at Union originally approved a plan in which the district would offer in-person and online “pathways” for students to return to classes this month. Students and employees would have been required to wear masks while at school.
Hartzler said he is making the recommendation to move to distance learning based on advice from the Tulsa Health Department, the state Department of Education and his district’s Re-Entry Task Force.
“Our task force overwhelmingly agreed that we are not in a place where we can adequately ensure the safety of students and staff,” he told the Tulsa World in a statement. “We know distance learning is not ideal for our students and working families. However, the safety of our students, staff and community is paramount.”
Unlike with Tulsa Public Schools, Union’s latest plan does not include a set time for how long distance learning would take place. The agenda for Monday’s meeting states that remote instruction would continue until “such time as a change is deemed appropriate by the superintendent.”
Union Classroom Teachers Association President Deena Churchill wrote to board members last week asking them to approve the superintendent’s distance learning proposal.
Churchill said teachers want to be with their students but believe in-person instruction is too risky because of the pandemic. She said every educator she has spoken with in recent weeks expressed their fears about returning to the classroom while COVID-19 cases continue to be so high in Tulsa County.
“I have never encountered such crushing anxiety and terror among such a large group of people,” she wrote. “I know it sounds over the top to use the word ‘terror,’ but that is what I have experienced from our teachers. Many teachers have expressed to me they are considering quitting if we return to in-person.
“Others, for whom quitting is not an option, are devastated at the thought. They talk about dying or bringing something home to their family and family members dying. They feel caught in an untenable cycle from which there is no relief. It is beyond upsetting to hear their tears and fears over this.”
Jenks Public Schools became the first district in the metro Monday to commit to a 100% distance learning start to the school year, with Tulsa’s decision coming shortly after. Owasso made its announcement Tuesday.
On Friday, Broken Arrow announced it would delay its first day of school for two weeks while the district continues to monitor COVID-19 cases and assess whether distance learning is necessary.
The Union Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Education Service Center, 8506 E. 61st St. However, the board will vote to recess the meeting until 7:30 p.m. and move the location to the Union Performing Arts Center, 6636 S. Mingo Road, due to the anticipated high number of spectators.
