Union Public Schools announces return to at-home learning for students; employee cases hit all-time high

Union Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that it is shifting all students to distance learning mode beginning Friday.

Buses transporting Union students to Tulsa Tech will continue to run so long as Tulsa Tech remains open, but all Union school sites, including the Early Childhood Education Center and the district's extended day program will be closed to students until Jan. 4.

“The number of adult positive cases and the number of adults in quarantine are the highest we’ve experienced to date,” said Superintendent Kirt Hartzler. “It’s negatively impacting our ability to safely conduct school for students and the safety of our staff. This data, coupled with the recent Tulsa Health Department recommendation that in-person learning is not advised at this time, is why we are pivoting to distance learning for all grades for the remainder of this semester.”

As of Monday, Union reported having 27 employees positive for COVID-19 and an additional 122 in quarantine due to close contacts. Additionally, 48 students are COVID-positive and in isolation, and another 443 are quarantining.

“Please know this has been a very difficult decision to make, but the safety of our students and staff is paramount,” Hartzler said.