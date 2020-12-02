Union Public Schools announces return to at-home learning for students; employee cases hit all-time high

Union Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that it is shifting all students to distance learning mode beginning Friday.
Buses transporting Union students to Tulsa Tech will continue to run so long as Tulsa Tech remains open, but all Union school sites, including the Early Childhood Education Center and the district's extended day program will be closed to students until Jan. 4.
“The number of adult positive cases and the number of adults in quarantine are the highest we’ve experienced to date,” said Superintendent Kirt Hartzler. “It’s negatively impacting our ability to safely conduct school for students and the safety of our staff. This data, coupled with the recent Tulsa Health Department recommendation that in-person learning is not advised at this time, is why we are pivoting to distance learning for all grades for the remainder of this semester.”
As of Monday, Union reported having 27 employees positive for COVID-19 and an additional 122 in quarantine due to close contacts. Additionally, 48 students are COVID-positive and in isolation, and another 443 are quarantining.
“Please know this has been a very difficult decision to make, but the safety of our students and staff is paramount,” Hartzler said.
“I know this transition will be challenging for many. Our teachers, principals and support staff will do their best to provide the support, attention, and care that our students will need as they work to close out the semester. Our child nutrition department will also be working on a plan to ensure our students are provided meals during this time.”
Earlier this week, Tulsa Public Schools announced a return to distance learning for students in prekindergarten through third grade beginning Wednesday and continuing through the end of winter break.
Students in fourth grade and higher at TPS were already in distance learning mode.
