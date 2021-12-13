Union Public Schools adopts diversity, equity and inclusion policy

Citing increasing diversity among the student body, Union Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously adopted a new district-wide diversity, equity and inclusion policy Monday night.
As approved, the new policy states that the district appreciates diversity of thought, values, perspectives and personhood and is “committed to procedures intended to support a diverse and equitable school community in an inclusive manner.”
While presenting it to the school board Monday night, Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said the new policy is not an attempt to subvert state laws or introduce critical race theory into the classroom but is instead an affirmation of the district’s core values.
“I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to consider this,” he said, noting that more than 60 languages are spoken by Union students.
In other business, Union’s board approved the capacity levels for out-of-district transfers as required under Senate Bill 783.
Under the new state law, school districts must set their capacity for out-of-district transfers by Jan. 1 and publish quarterly updates as to how many open seats are available under that capacity policy.
Under its new transfer policy, students who are already attending Union and move outside of the district's boundaries will be given priority consideration since they have already been included in the student count. However, they will still have to apply for a transfer and provide their own transportation.
Todd Nelson, Union’s senior executive director of research, design and assessment, said the district leadership met with individual site principals to determine how much space they have for additional students, with current staffing levels and continuing in-district enrollment growth taken into consideration.
District-wide, the capacity levels are set at 20 students per classroom for prekindergarten, kindergarten, and first, second and third grades; 23 students per classroom in third and fourth grades; 22 for each core subject in sixth grade; and an average of 27 students per core classroom in seventh grade and up.
With those figures, as of Monday night, Union is at capacity district-wide for prekindergarten, kindergarten, sixth, eighth and ninth grades.
“Where we’re already stressed, we are not going to accept transfers,” Nelson said, noting that the majority of the district’s campuses are already at or near capacity.