Union Public Schools adopts diversity, equity and inclusion policy

Citing increasing diversity among the student body, Union Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously adopted a new district-wide diversity, equity and inclusion policy Monday night.

As approved, the new policy states that the district appreciates diversity of thought, values, perspectives and personhood and is “committed to procedures intended to support a diverse and equitable school community in an inclusive manner.”

While presenting it to the school board Monday night, Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said the new policy is not an attempt to subvert state laws or introduce critical race theory into the classroom but is instead an affirmation of the district’s core values.

“I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to consider this,” he said, noting that more than 60 languages are spoken by Union students.

In other business, Union’s board approved the capacity levels for out-of-district transfers as required under Senate Bill 783.

Under the new state law, school districts must set their capacity for out-of-district transfers by Jan. 1 and publish quarterly updates as to how many open seats are available under that capacity policy.