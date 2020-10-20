 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union parents have until Oct. 30 to select in-person or virtual for second semester

Union parents have until Oct. 30 to select in-person or virtual for second semester

{{featured_button_text}}
Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler (copy)

Union Public Schools Superintendent Kirt Hartzler is pictured in August. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World file

 Joey Johnson Tulsa World file

Families at Union Public Schools will have until the end of next week to select virtual or in-person instruction for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year. 

The deadline to sign students up for either mode of learning in the spring is 10 p.m. Oct. 30. Parents should complete the electronic form — available in both English or Spanish at unionps.org — for each child enrolled at the district.

About 35% of students across Union Public Schools enrolled in virtual learning for the fall semester, with 65% opting for in-person learning.

“So far we have been pleased with the way the first semester has gone, as our students and staff have been diligent in their efforts to make in-person school as safe as possible,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said in a news release. “With fully one-third of our students working from home, this has provided us with greater flexibility when it comes to physical distancing. That, combined with mandatory mask-wearing, has helped us to limit exposure to Covid-19. We have been very fortunate in that we have not yet had to close any school buildings, but we continue to closely monitor the situation daily.”

On Monday, the district reported that 16 total students were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, while another 334 were in quarantine due to having close contact with infected individuals. 

Seven staff members also have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, while 33 staff members are being quarantined for close contact. 

Union administrators originally pushed for the district to start the school year through distance learning due to the ongoing pandemic. That plan was rejected by the school board, which ruled in favor of in-person instruction. 

The virtual option was implemented to give families that didn't feel comfortable with sending their kids back to school during the pandemic another option. 

Virtual learning at Union Public Schools is a one-semester commitment. A student's teacher could change during the semester depending on enrollment numbers and the demand for virtual or in-person learning. 

Administrators maintain that distance learning still could be implemented in the event that a school or event the entire district must close because of an outbreak. If that becomes the case, affected students would work remotely from home using district-owned laptops or iPad devices.

Featured video

High school football: Week 8's top games include Union-Norman North

kyle.hinchey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November
Education

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

  • Updated

School board members originally were slated to vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation calling for students to return to the classroom gradually through a hybrid learning model for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. But after several hours of discussion, most — if not all — rejected the idea of replacing distance learning with a hybrid model.

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November
Education

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

  • Updated

School board members originally were slated to vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation calling for students to return to the classroom gradually through a hybrid learning model for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. But after several hours of discussion, most — if not all — rejected the idea of replacing distance learning with a hybrid model.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News