Union parents have until Oct. 30 to select in-person or virtual for second semester

The deadline to sign students up for either mode of learning in the spring is 10 p.m. Oct. 30. Parents should complete the electronic form — available in both English or Spanish at unionps.org — for each child enrolled at the district.

“So far we have been pleased with the way the first semester has gone, as our students and staff have been diligent in their efforts to make in-person school as safe as possible,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said in a news release. “With fully one-third of our students working from home, this has provided us with greater flexibility when it comes to physical distancing. That, combined with mandatory mask-wearing, has helped us to limit exposure to Covid-19. We have been very fortunate in that we have not yet had to close any school buildings, but we continue to closely monitor the situation daily.”