Union names 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year

An English teacher at Union’s Eighth Grade Center, Kelsey McAfee gets to face something new and different every day at school.
Wednesday was no exception, as she was named Union Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.
“As a middle school teacher, we just kind of always feel like stepchildren,” McAfee said. “We’re used to being that middle group. We don’t have the cute little kids or the big kids with their ‘You’re going to college’ moment.
“This is just such an awesome opportunity. This is the best job I’ve ever had and to get this award in this role is just wild.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Union opted to have afternoon celebrations at each campus rather than one large gathering, with each of the district’s 22 site-level Teachers of the Year recognized via a video ceremony.
Drawing a loud roar of cheers from the Eighth Grade Center faculty, Superintendent Kirt Hartzler, Associate Superintendent Charlie Bushyhead, Assistant Superintendent Sandi Calvin and representatives of the Union Schools Education Foundation popped out into to the building’s Commons Area at the end of the video to congratulate a stunned McAfee as the districtwide winner.
The winner was chosen by a committee of 10 people representing a cross-section of the district. Along with a gift bag, McAfee will receive a cash stipend from the Union Schools Education Foundation and will represent the district in next year’s Oklahoma Teacher of the Year competition.
A two-time graduate of the University of Tulsa, McAfee started teaching in 2015 and joined the district during the 2018-2019 school year. She wants to eventually pursue a doctorate.
Citing the emphasis on collaboration both within the English Department and across the campus, she thanked her colleagues for the award.
“I would not be the teacher I am today without every single one of you,” she said.
In addition to teaching English, McAfee and her husband own Eleanor’s Bookshop, a local independent bookstore that exclusively carries children’s and young adult titles. Acknowledging that while handling both is a challenge, she said that it has helped her both as a teacher and as a business owner.
“My jobs are very complimentary to one another so that benefits me in every way to know what good books are out there, how kids learn and how kids develop,” she said.
