Union names 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year

An English teacher at Union’s Eighth Grade Center, Kelsey McAfee gets to face something new and different every day at school.

Wednesday was no exception, as she was named Union Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

“As a middle school teacher, we just kind of always feel like stepchildren,” McAfee said. “We’re used to being that middle group. We don’t have the cute little kids or the big kids with their ‘You’re going to college’ moment.

“This is just such an awesome opportunity. This is the best job I’ve ever had and to get this award in this role is just wild.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Union opted to have afternoon celebrations at each campus rather than one large gathering, with each of the district’s 22 site-level Teachers of the Year recognized via a video ceremony.

Drawing a loud roar of cheers from the Eighth Grade Center faculty, Superintendent Kirt Hartzler, Associate Superintendent Charlie Bushyhead, Assistant Superintendent Sandi Calvin and representatives of the Union Schools Education Foundation popped out into to the building’s Commons Area at the end of the video to congratulate a stunned McAfee as the districtwide winner.