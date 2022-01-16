Union moving all sites to distance learning Tuesday

With 145 teachers already slated to be absent Tuesday, officials with Union Public Schools announced Sunday evening that all campuses will be in distance learning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Area school districts, including Union, are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A decision about Thursday and Friday’s classes will be made on Tuesday.

Even with more than half of the district’s sites in distance learning, the district still reported more than 400 cases of COVID-19 Friday among its staff and students.

In the announcement, Union officials noted that as of Sunday, the district would have 98 uncovered classrooms Tuesday due to the high number of staff absences and limited substitute teacher availability.

Student and staff absences have also prompted Broken Arrow Public Schools to keep all campuses in distance learning through Friday and for Catoosa Public Schools to cancel Tuesday’s classes. Additionally, Jenks Public Schools’ East and Northwest Elementary schools are scheduled to remain in distance learning through Wednesday.

Dove Charter Schools, which operates two campuses in Tulsa, announced via social media Saturday that all of its sites will be in distance learning on Tuesday.

