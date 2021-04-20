 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union joining other districts in school funding fight
0 comments

Union joining other districts in school funding fight

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
9t. Union Public Schools (copy)

The list of school districts challenging the state school board over its decision to settle a lawsuit that would increase funding to charter schools continues to grow.

The list of school districts challenging the state school board over its decision to settle a lawsuit that would increase funding to charter schools continues to grow.

At its regular meeting Monday night, Union Public Schools’ board of education voted 5-0 to authorize its attorney to pursue legal action against the state Board of Education over its decision March 25 to settle a 2017 lawsuit from the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association that would give charter schools an equal share of the revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.

“What the state board of education did on March 25 was certainly unconstitutional and outside their purview,” Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said Monday night. “That’s our biggest problem with this. Oklahoma’s education funding formula is sound. It may not be perfect, but there are many states that would love to emulate our state’s formula.”

Despite objections from state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel, the state school board voted 4-3 on March 25 to settle the suit, prompting dozens of school districts across the state to consider legal action.

With both Union and Edmond both voting unanimously Monday night to join the fray, all but one of the state’s 10 largest traditional public school districts are now among the dozens who have either authorized legal action against the state school board for its March 25 decision or approved resolutions calling for vote to be rescinded.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a group of seven Republican state legislators — five from the House of Representatives and two from the Senate — announced their plans to introduce substitute language for Senate Bill 229 that would overturn the state school board’s vote.

The group’s amendment would redirect a portion of the tax revenue from medical marijuana sales to an equalization fund that would in turn provide grants to brick and mortar school districts and charter schools who receive less than $330 per student from local revenue sources, such as property taxes.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Tulsa school to be renamed North Star Academy
Education

North Tulsa school to be renamed North Star Academy

  • Updated

As part of the alternative school’s redesign, its students were asked in the fall of 2019 for input. Among the items specifically brought up was the name, and after group research projects, the students kept coming back to the name North Star Academy.

Cherokee Nation gives $6.3 million to northeastern Oklahoma schools
Education

Cherokee Nation gives $6.3 million to northeastern Oklahoma schools

  • Updated

Cherokee Nation officials handed out $6.3 million to area school districts Wednesday as part of its annual Public School Appreciation Day. The tribe also announced plans to partner with area school districts to provide virtual tutoring services to all public school students within its reservation boundaries. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News