Union joining other districts in school funding fight

The list of school districts challenging the state school board over its decision to settle a lawsuit that would increase funding to charter schools continues to grow.

At its regular meeting Monday night, Union Public Schools’ board of education voted 5-0 to authorize its attorney to pursue legal action against the state Board of Education over its decision March 25 to settle a 2017 lawsuit from the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association that would give charter schools an equal share of the revenue from the state’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.

“What the state board of education did on March 25 was certainly unconstitutional and outside their purview,” Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said Monday night. “That’s our biggest problem with this. Oklahoma’s education funding formula is sound. It may not be perfect, but there are many states that would love to emulate our state’s formula.”

Despite objections from state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel, the state school board voted 4-3 on March 25 to settle the suit, prompting dozens of school districts across the state to consider legal action.