...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
Attendees wear masks and space themselves apart in the Union Performing Arts Center during a Union school board meeting Monday in keeping with public-health recommendations for reducing the transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Union schools will offer both in-person and online “pathways” for students to return to classes next month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the school board decided Monday night.
Also announced Monday night, Jenks Public Schools will offer three options, with students and their parents choosing among in-person, online-only or “blended learning” — a combination of at-school and online lessons.
The district noted that “when necessitated by COVID-19 conditions, At-School Learning will move to Distance Learning” through an online platform.
Parents have until July 31 to choose among the three options, after which students will be “locked in” for the semester.
“These options were created to provide choice and flexibility for JPS families,” the Jenks district said.
Union students will have to commit to one choice or the other for the entire semester, although schools will be ready to switch entirely to distance learning if the outbreak gets worse, the board decided.
Parents will need to decide by 5 p.m. July 27, a week later than Union administrators recommended. An earlier deadline would not have given parents enough time to weigh the options, board members said.
“There’s a lot of information to be considered,” said board member Stacey Roemerman.
Changing that deadline, however, prompted the board to postpone the start of school for a week to give teachers enough time to finalize plans for classes.
The school year will start Aug. 24 and end May 25, the board decided.
“What I’m hearing from parents is that they are happy that we are moving forward with a plan,” said Superintendent Kirt Hartzler. “It won’t be a perfect plan, but it’s a plan.”
No plan will be perfect, said Roemerman, describing the reentry plan as “a jumping off point” that will continue to evolve before the semester begins Aug. 17.
In a survey of parents, 70% wanted to return to in-person classes this fall, officials told the board.