Union, Jenks school district release COVID reentry plans

Two more Tulsa area school districts released their 2021-22 reentry plans Wednesday.

A draft version released Wednesday afternoon says masks will be “highly recommended” at Union Public Schools but will not be required.

Under the proposal, Union officials will notify the Tulsa Health Department if more than two cases of COVID-19 from different households are identified within the same classroom or on-campus group, such as a team or club. The plan does not call for grouping elementary students into cohorts as a preventative measure, but it does leave individual sites the option of doing so when it is practical.

Although contact tracing will still be in place, the district will not be forcing students or staff to quarantine in the event of a close contact exposure. Instead, it will simply be recommended.

The district is seeking community feedback on its plan before it is formally adopted by its school board. The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday.