One of the state’s largest districts has opted to extend the contracts of two of its top leaders.

Union Public Schools' board of education voted Monday night to renew the contracts of Superintendent Kirt Hartzler and Chief Financial Officer Trish Williams.

With Monday’s votes, Hartzler’s contract is now extended through June 30, 2027, while Williams’ is in place through June 30, 2025.

As approved, Hartzler’s base pay will increase by 3.2% for the 2023-2024 school year, putting it at $191,087. Williams’ base pay will be $177,926, an increase of 3.4% from 2022-2023.

Both will also receive a one-time stipend, a district vehicle and the opportunity to receive an evaluation-based performance bonus. As per the two contracts, Hartzler’s performance bonus may be up to 8% of his base salary while Williams’ bonus is capped at 7% of base pay.

The 2023 State Superintendent of the Year, Hartzler started with Union Public Schools in 1986 as a high school teacher and became its superintendent in July 2013.

Previously the chief financial officer for Tulsa Public Schools and Broken Arrow Public Schools, Williams joined Union’s administration in 2017.