Union extended day program to be free through end of the school year

Union school buses

Buses are pictured outside Darnaby Elementary in Union Public Schools. District officials said a grant will cover the salary and benefits for extended day program employees through the end of the academic year at 15 Union Public Schools sites.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

The budgets of more than 300 Union students’ families will be getting a second-semester boost.

Starting in January, Union Public Schools will be using funding through the American Rescue Plan’s Child Care Services Stabilization Grant to cover the salary and benefits for extended day program employees through the end of the school year at 15 sites across the district.

With those costs covered, Union will not charge extended day program tuition during the spring 2023 semester for families already enrolled in the program and not receiving assistance through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The district’s extended day program serves 623 children with about half already paid for through DHS assistance. For the fall 2022 semester, tuition was $270 per month per child.

“I’ve had parents in tears and laughing with joy,” program manager Lorrie Field said. “It’s been a great thing to be able to do.”

Both Field and Executive Director of Elementary Education Theresa Kiger said staffing was a factor in the decision to use the funds to help with current families’ costs rather than expand the program to accommodate more families.

Despite offering sign-on bonuses of up to $2,000, Union’s extended day program still has eight vacant staff positions, which limits how many children can participate. Field said several campuses have extended day program waiting lists equal to the number of children currently being served.

“We have open positions that we’ve not been able to fill,” Field said. “Expanding the programs at this point in time in reality can’t happen because we do not have the staffing to be able to do that.”

For Heather Knotts, the announcement means that her two children will be able to stay in the extended day program at Anderson Elementary School when the semester starts back up in January. Knotts was prepared to withdraw her children from the program due to finances before Union notified families of the change.

“It’s a wonderful program and I’m happy to pay for it, but at the first of the year, money tends to get tight thanks to the holidays,” she said. “This means that we’ll have more funds to put towards bills and life in general.”

Video: Memorable Tulsa World education stories from 2022

Investigative reporting and local schools coverage by Andrea Eger and Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

