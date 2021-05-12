Union EDGE program graduating students with both diplomas and associate's degrees

“I was unsure if I wanted to do it because at the time, I realized that 20 college classes is a lot of work that I might not be ready for,” she said. “But ultimately, the challenge of having to do the same curriculum as an AP class in half the time helped me grow.”

Since the launch of the pilot program at Union, additional EDGE or Early College High School cohorts have been added around the Tulsa area, including at Broken Arrow High School, Charles Page High School in Sand Springs and, starting this fall, Memorial and McLain high schools in Tulsa.

On top of the academic component, students received additional support from TCC, including access to its facilities and programs, such as its career services and transfer departments. The students are also introduced to other aspects of the community college experience, including figuring out how to transfer to a four-year university with as much earned credit as possible.

“We bring in four-year partners, like OU, (the University of) Tulsa, OSU and NSU. They send people and talk to students, as a lot of them are first generation (college students). We’re teaching them how to navigate higher education, as well,” said Lissa Steadley, TCC’s director of concurrent enrollment programs.