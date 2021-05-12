Union EDGE program graduating students with both diplomas and associate's degrees

Twenty-eight Union High School students will be graduating this month with more than a high school diploma.
They will have associate’s degrees in hand, as well.
Launched in 2017 by Tulsa Community College and Union Public Schools as a pilot program, EDGE: Earn a Degree, Graduate Early provides an opportunity for students to simultaneously earn an associate degree and a high school diploma. Its initial cohort will graduate this month from both Union High School and TCC.
Thanks to a partnership among the district, Tulsa Community College, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and private donors, participation in the EDGE program is free to students, thus giving them the chance to complete a degree without taking out any loans.
Unlike concurrent enrollment, in which an upperclassman takes only a handful of classes as a junior or senior, Union’s initial cohort took 20 college classes over the course of three years.
Students are selected as eighth graders to participate and complete a college preparatory curriculum as ninth graders before entering EDGE in the 10th grade. While in the program, students take college courses taught by TCC faculty. The courses are introduced gradually, with three for sophomores, then eight for juniors and nine for seniors.
However, even with the gradual introduction of college-level coursework, it was a little daunting at first for Union senior Alyssa Warren.
“I was unsure if I wanted to do it because at the time, I realized that 20 college classes is a lot of work that I might not be ready for,” she said. “But ultimately, the challenge of having to do the same curriculum as an AP class in half the time helped me grow.”
Since the launch of the pilot program at Union, additional EDGE or Early College High School cohorts have been added around the Tulsa area, including at Broken Arrow High School, Charles Page High School in Sand Springs and, starting this fall, Memorial and McLain high schools in Tulsa.
On top of the academic component, students received additional support from TCC, including access to its facilities and programs, such as its career services and transfer departments. The students are also introduced to other aspects of the community college experience, including figuring out how to transfer to a four-year university with as much earned credit as possible.
“We bring in four-year partners, like OU, (the University of) Tulsa, OSU and NSU. They send people and talk to students, as a lot of them are first generation (college students). We’re teaching them how to navigate higher education, as well,” said Lissa Steadley, TCC’s director of concurrent enrollment programs.
To Steadley’s point, more than half of the 28 students in Union’s cohort are first-generation college students, including Aaron Henningsen.
“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve done, but looking at my future, it’s like I have the opportunity now to know that anything I go and pursue, I’ve already got this great challenge behind me,” he said.
“One of the greatest things I’ve learned from this program is what I do and don’t like, and to get the opportunity to find what I want to do in this life is a huge blessing.”
