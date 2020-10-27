Unclaimed funds: Many Oklahoma schools yet to claim share of $12 million from CARES Act

But Walters said state leaders believe more could use the help.

“We really want to empower the local districts to keep students who want to stay in their local school,” he said.

“There are some schools that already have a type of system, but a survey was done that showed one-third of districts around the state didn’t have a consistent (online) learning platform. We think there are still quite a few out there (who could apply).”

Several Tulsa-area school districts have already put their Learn Anywhere allocations to work in serving students through various at-home learning scenarios this fall.

Rob Loeber, spokesman for Jenks Public Schools, said that district received $20,000 and used it to offset some of the cost of applying its virtual education platform to elementary school students.

In Tulsa Public Schools, Learn Anywhere has helped foot the district’s bill for serving students in grades six to 12 — through the TPS virtual academy and for students in traditional schools, who have all been in distance learning mode.