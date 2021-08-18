U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

The Biden administration put Oklahoma on notice Wednesday that a new state prohibition on mask mandates in schools may violate individual student rights and local school districts’ authority to protect students and employees.

Speaking from the White House on Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he had directed U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to use his oversight authority or even take legal action "if appropriate."

Biden said the country needs collaboration in the fight against COVID-19, not politicians capitalizing on the public health crisis by turning mitigation measures into "political disputes for their own political gain.”

He added: “We're not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children.”

On Wednesday, Cardona said he sent communications to Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah concerning their new state-level prohibitions on universal mask mandates by schools.