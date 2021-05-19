Tyler Lockett commits $120,000 to scholarships for TPS students

NFL stories like the Deshaun Watson situation in Houston and the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay rift always command more attention than an act of kindness and generosity, but Tyler Lockett’s I Know I Can Foundation work deserves a headline.

A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Lockett is preparing for his seventh NFL season as a wide receiver with the Seattle Seahawks. Through his foundation, he recently announced a pledge of $120,000 for scholarships.

For two college-bound graduates of each of six Tulsa Public Schools high schools – McLain, Rogers, Webster, Memorial, Booker T. Washington and Central – there are $10,000 scholarships.

Before the pandemic, Lockett established a job-shadowing program for TPS students. Those students would have been involved in job-shadowing experiences in major cities all over the country. They would have gotten practical experience and a head start on a desired career, but the COVID-19 crisis eliminated the ability for current high school seniors and juniors to travel for those projects.

Lockett adjusted by awarding $10,000 scholarships to eight 2021 graduates and $10,000 scholarships to four 2022 graduates. As of the summer of 2022, Lockett expects the job-shadowing program to take shape as originally intended.