Two vying for seat on Jenks school board

Voters in Jenks Public Schools’ Ward 2 are being asked to head to the polls on April 5 as school board President Terry Keeling has drawn a challenger for his seat.

One of 10 Tulsa area school board seats on the general election ballot, Ward 2 covers the southeastern corner of Jenks Public Schools’ attendance area.

Early walk-in voting is scheduled for March 31 and April 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tulsa County Election Board.

The current board president, Keeling ran unopposed in 2017. Two of his three children have graduated from Jenks Public Schools and the third currently attends Jenks High School.

Despite having a professional background in finance and dealing with large organizations through his work as a managing partner with RDK and Associates, Keeling said he was still taken aback upon learning the ins and outs of running the growing district after he joined the school board.

“I knew how the school was operating from a parent perspective, but you have no clue until you get on the board, see what the administration deals with and see what actually happens and as a business, how you maneuver,” he said, comparing the learning process to drinking from a fire hose. “It’s a huge district. It’s $90 million in revenue. It’s $900 million in net assessed value. It’s 1,600-plus employees … and 12,000-plus students. It’s a major organization.”

Acknowledging the staffing challenges Jenks and other area school districts faced even prior to COVID-19, Keeling said he sees the school board’s primary role is that of an advocate. That advocacy comes in an array of forms he said, including seeking out ways to provide additional support for students and district employees and lobbying the state legislature for laws and budget moves that help Jenks and other school districts retain employees.

“From our level, it (advocacy) is all about support,” Keeling said. “It’s support of the teachers and support of the administration. We’ve done a good job with that. If we’ve had any issues with the teachers, it’s been more along the lines of whether we should be wearing masks. It’s never been about funding — we’ve been very supportive about that.”

Citing that need to provide support for the district and its staff as well as the potential lack of oversight, Keeling is opposed to vouchers.

A measure failed late Wednesday night in the Oklahoma Senate that would have allowed families to receive public education funds to pay for tuition or other expenses associated with attending a private school.

“Any voucher system that takes away from public schools, I can’t support,” he said. “I’m there to support public education. I believe in it.”

Keeling’s opponent, Ashley Cross, did not respond to multiple email requests for an interview. The man who answered calls to the number listed on Cross’ campaign committee paperwork filed with Jenks Public Schools said it was a wrong number. She also withdrew from a candidate forum hosted Tuesday night by Jenks Public Schools’ Parent-Teacher Organization.

On her campaign’s website, Cross says she is concerned about inappropriate materials and oversexualization being pushed in schools. However, she does not provide a definition of either notion nor does she list any specific actions to address either topic if elected to the board.

Additionally, Jenks Public Schools says it has not received any parent complaints or challenges about any of its library materials within the last five years.

According to the biography posted on her campaign website, Cross has three students attending Jenks Public Schools. She is an officer for the Parent-Teacher Association at Jenks Southeast Elementary School and serves on the board of directors for the Jenks Public Schools Foundation.

