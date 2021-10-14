 Skip to main content
Two Union High School students suspended after toy gun incident at other campus
Two Union High School students suspended after toy gun incident at other campus

101421-tul-nws-uniongun-p1

The two students were apprehended by Tulsa police at Union High School.

 Tulsa World file

Two Union High School students were suspended after firing an airsoft gun at people outside the district’s 6th and 7th Grade Center.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two high school students drove through a parking lot on the west side of the Union 6th and 7th Grade Center near 61st Street and Mingo Road and shot multiple gel-filled pellets, hitting 12 students and two teachers.

The young students and staff involved were seen by a campus nurse and released, a spokesman for Union Public Schools said.

The two older students were apprehended at the nearby Union High School by Tulsa police officers on Tuesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department said in a social media post that no charges have been filed.

