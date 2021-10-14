Two Union High School students suspended after toy gun incident at other campus

Two Union High School students were suspended after firing an airsoft gun at people outside the district’s 6th and 7th Grade Center.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two high school students drove through a parking lot on the west side of the Union 6th and 7th Grade Center near 61st Street and Mingo Road and shot multiple gel-filled pellets, hitting 12 students and two teachers.

The young students and staff involved were seen by a campus nurse and released, a spokesman for Union Public Schools said.

The two older students were apprehended at the nearby Union High School by Tulsa police officers on Tuesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department said in a social media post that no charges have been filed.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.