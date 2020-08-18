Twelve employees at Jenks Public Schools are under quarantine, including two who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Although the suburban district is planning to start the 2020-21 school year through distance learning next Monday, staff members and teachers returned to school last week to prepare for the fall semester. 

"We knew there was a chance we would see a few positive tests, and we are prepared to follow the contact tracing as well as our safety protocols as soon as we learn of a positive case," Jenks spokesman Rob Loeber said. "Last week, we had 1,600 employees returning to our school sites and facilities, so we had to be ready for the possibility of positive tests."

Two employees tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return, while 10 others are under quarantine for potential exposure. Not all of those 10 employees came into close contact with the two positive cases. Some may have been exposed by someone outside the school district, such as a family member, Loeber said. 

At least one of the affected employees is a teacher. 

“Employees were not tested upon returning," the district spokesman said. "It isn’t feasible for us to test our employees. They have been told to self-monitor, and they had to sign a form that says they will not come to work if they are symptomatic.”

