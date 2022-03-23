Two candidates vying for seat on Tulsa Tech board

The two former public school employees vying to represent Zone 3 on Tulsa Tech’s board of education are in agreement on one thing.

Despite having six campuses around the metro area, working with 15 public school districts and being the largest member of Oklahoma’s Career Tech system, both said not enough people know Tulsa Tech exists.

“We tend to fly under the radar at Tulsa Tech to a great extent,” incumbent Mark Griffin said. “Those who know us know us well, and I like that. But we’re just not as well known. I have had several people tell me that they didn’t know Tulsa Tech has a school board.”

“The average person who is working every day and doesn’t spend a lot of time reading the newspaper or watching TV just does not have the opportunities to know about Tulsa Tech,” candidate Jim Provenzano said.

The Zone 3 seat on Tulsa Tech’s board of education is one of 10 seats going before Tulsa-area voters on April 5. Early walk-in voting is scheduled for March 31 and April 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at county election board offices.

The northern boundary for Zone 3 is 31st Street. Its southern boundary is 81st Street between Yale and Memorial and 101st Street from Memorial to 129th East Avenue. Its western border runs along Yale Avenue to 81st Street, then cuts over to Memorial. Save for three precincts that stretch out to 145th East Avenue, the district’s eastern border is 129th East Avenue.

Prior to getting on the board in 2015, Griffin worked for Tulsa Tech and Tulsa Public Schools for more than 30 years. He joined the Tulsa Tech faculty in 1984 on a part-time basis, teaching in a converted trailer in a parking lot outside the auto body shop at what is now known as the system’s Lemley Campus near 31st Street and Memorial.

Griffin has served as chairman of the board’s facilities committee, which has helped oversee the renovation efforts at Tulsa Tech’s Broken Arrow campus and the ongoing expansion work at the Lemley campus.

Even with those projects creating more classrooms, he said one of his goals if re-elected was to try to find ways to add even more instructional space in order expand enrollment capacity while staying within budget parameters.

“We get very little in terms of state or federal money,” he said. “In my mind, that gives me a really strong commitment to the people who pay our property taxes that enables us to do what we can do and be really frugal with that and try to apply every dollar to where it is going to do the most good.”

Provenzano retired from Tulsa Public Schools in summer 2021 after 15 years with the district and currently works as a data consultant. He said he sees the opportunity to serve on Tulsa Tech’s board as a natural extension from his years working in public education and finding ways to set students up for success after graduation.

“When you start talking to families of young adults and older teens, you find out that a lot of people aren’t aware of post-secondary, nontraditional paths,” he said. “We talk about being college and career ready, but we don’t do much talking about what those career opportunities are outside of college.”

Provenzano said his professional experience working both with students and data would be an asset to the board of education to help better inform the public about the opportunities available through Tulsa Tech.

“My ability to think about relationships between people and information differently would be a nice fit as we try to become more innovative in engaging with what’s coming through in the future not only with our students, but with our community’s older adults as well,” he said.

