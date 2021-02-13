TU's new strategic plan to emphasize 'truly well-rounded graduates'

University officials defended it as a necessary move for the future and emphasized that they remained committed to the humanities.

“The Faculty Senate approved this new strategic plan by 85%. The trustees approved it unanimously. I would say that speaks volumes for ‘detente,’” Levit said. “It gives me a lot of optimism about this plan being a true springboard to a thriving and sustainable University of Tulsa.”

Levit said the plan relied on data and research compiled by Boston Consulting Group, including surveys of community members and stakeholders.

She said the data supported the investment in energy and cyber studies as well as an emphasis on more “truly well-rounded graduates.”

Whether it’s done through double majors, double minors or other combinations, the goal is more graduates “who can crunch numbers or design machinery or figure out how to secure pipelines but who also know how to write, how to think critically, how to be creative and engage in design-thinking — who know how to connect the dots,” Levit said.

MacLeod said the plan reflects a desire to work more closely with the city of Tulsa “and really be part of the economic engine that drives it forward.”