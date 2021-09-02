Tulsa's Hawthorne Elementary to remain in distance learning

Tulsa Public Schools’ Hawthorne Elementary School will remain in distance learning Friday due to absent teachers.

In-person classes at the north Tulsa elementary school, 1105 E. 33rd St. North, were canceled Wednesday and Thursday after five of its 15 teachers called in absent.

Asked Thursday, a spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools was unable to answer whether any of the absences were due to a confirmed COVID-19 case. The district publishes updated COVID-19 data on Friday afternoons.

With school already scheduled to be out Monday due to Labor Day, a decision about Tuesday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Monday. Grab and go meal service will be available Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.

Hawthorne is the second Tulsa Public Schools campus to pause in-person classes this school year due to staff absences. Carnegie Elementary School had to cancel in-person instruction for two days in August after seven of its 23 teachers called in sick. As per TPS, those absences were not due to COVID-19 close contact exposure quarantines.