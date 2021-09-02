 Skip to main content
Tulsa's Hawthorne Elementary to remain in distance learning
Tulsa's Hawthorne Elementary to remain in distance learning

  Updated
Hawthorne Elementary School (copy)

Hawthorne Elementary School, 1105 E. 33rd St. North, is pictured Sept. 1.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Tulsa Public Schools’ Hawthorne Elementary School will remain in distance learning Friday due to absent teachers. 

In-person classes at the north Tulsa elementary school, 1105 E. 33rd St. North, were canceled Wednesday and Thursday after five of its 15 teachers called in absent. 

Asked Thursday, a spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools was unable to answer whether any of the absences were due to a confirmed COVID-19 case. The district publishes updated COVID-19 data on Friday afternoons.  

With school already scheduled to be out Monday due to Labor Day, a decision about Tuesday’s classes will be made by 4 p.m. Monday. Grab and go meal service will be available Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school. 

Hawthorne is the second Tulsa Public Schools campus to pause in-person classes this school year due to staff absences. Carnegie Elementary School had to cancel in-person instruction for two days in August after seven of its 23 teachers called in sick. As per TPS, those absences were not due to COVID-19 close contact exposure quarantines. 

When classes started on Aug. 19, TPS had 160 substitute teachers, or about 40% of what it would have prior to the pandemic. The district did not provide updated substitute teacher numbers by the close of business Thursday. 

Other area districts slated to be at least partially in distance learning on Friday include Caney Valley, Glenpool, Kellyville, Schulter, Tahlequah and Wynona.

Aug. 9, 2021 video. Tulsa Health Department's Bruce Dart addressed media about COVID-19 concerns during a Zoom call

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

