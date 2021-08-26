Tulsa's Carnegie Elementary School closed at least through Friday due to multiple teacher absences

Tulsa Public Schools’ Carnegie Elementary School will be closed for a second day Friday due to staff absences.
A decision about Monday’s classes will be made by 5 p.m. Sunday. If the campus remains closed beyond Friday, families will have the opportunity to pick up their students’ Chromebooks and chargers for distance learning, according to a letter from the school’s principal, Krista Blanche.
Drive-through meal service will be available for Carnegie students outside the school building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Seven of Carnegie’s 23 teachers called in sick Thursday and, via a statement, Blanche said she was unable to secure enough substitute teachers or make other arrangements to safely cover those classes.
A Tulsa Public Schools spokeswoman said Thursday morning that those absences were not due to close-contact COVID-19 exposure quarantines.
Classes start at Carnegie at 7:35 a.m. and the school’s only bus stop pickup is scheduled for 7:10 a.m. With teachers scheduled to report for work less than 30 minutes before classes start, notifications started going out to parents about the Thursday closure at 7:14 a.m. via email, text message and Facebook.
Carnegie fifth grade parent Lindsey Perry said her family received both the initial closure notice and multiple unofficial notifications via social media as they were preparing to walk out the door around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.
Perry, who stayed home with her daughter Thursday, acknowledged that the notification was not enough time for many other Carnegie families to make alternate arrangements for their children.
However, between COVID-19 case numbers continuing to rise and TPS facing a shortage of substitute teachers, she said she was not entirely caught off guard by the announcement.
“We knew the risk of in-person schooling in the midst of this pandemic and that there would be consequences like this,” she said.
Meanwhile, officials with Glenpool Public Schools announced Thursday morning that the district’s upper and lower elementary schools will not have full in-person classes until Sept. 7 due to increased COVID-19 cases among both staff and students.
In order to provide time for families to make arrangements for their children, Friday will be an optional distance learning day for the two campuses.
“We understand that this is a hardship on families when schools must abruptly move to distance learning,” Glenpool Superintendent Curtis Layton wrote in a letter to parents Thursday announcing the switch. “We need your help preventing the spread of COVID-19 within our schools.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website notes 103 active cases of COVID-19 in Glenpool.
Glenpool is the second suburban district to announce a shift to distance learning among younger grades due to COVID-19 this week. On Wednesday, a second grade class at Jenks Southeast Elementary School made the switch after six students tested positive. Those students will remain in distance learning through Tuesday.