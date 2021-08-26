Tulsa's Carnegie Elementary School closed at least through Friday due to multiple teacher absences

Tulsa Public Schools’ Carnegie Elementary School will be closed for a second day Friday due to staff absences.

A decision about Monday’s classes will be made by 5 p.m. Sunday. If the campus remains closed beyond Friday, families will have the opportunity to pick up their students’ Chromebooks and chargers for distance learning, according to a letter from the school’s principal, Krista Blanche.

Drive-through meal service will be available for Carnegie students outside the school building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Seven of Carnegie’s 23 teachers called in sick Thursday and, via a statement, Blanche said she was unable to secure enough substitute teachers or make other arrangements to safely cover those classes.

A Tulsa Public Schools spokeswoman said Thursday morning that those absences were not due to close-contact COVID-19 exposure quarantines.

Classes start at Carnegie at 7:35 a.m. and the school’s only bus stop pickup is scheduled for 7:10 a.m. With teachers scheduled to report for work less than 30 minutes before classes start, notifications started going out to parents about the Thursday closure at 7:14 a.m. via email, text message and Facebook.