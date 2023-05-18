Tulsa World public education reporter Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton talks to Editor Jason Collington about a lawsuit filed by an Oklahoma high school graduate that is making national news.
A citizen of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and of Osage descent, Lena’ Black graduated from Broken Arrow High School in May 2022.
Before the start of the commencement ceremony at Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium, she was stopped by two school district employees who attempted to physically remove an eagle feather plume from her mortarboard, calling it a “decoration.”
Related content:
People are also reading…
Staff Writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories