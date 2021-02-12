Tulsa Virtual Academy school adding in-person blended option during upcoming year

Like all the other communities in Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Virtual Academy is making some adjustments.

However, unlike the district’s brick and mortar campuses, which have had to shift online to accommodate distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual school is pivoting this fall to include a blended option where students will meet in person in small groups during the school day.

“We’re making that shift because we heard our parents,” Principal Gina Wilson said. “Some of our parents were asking if their kids could come in for a little bit or said that their students were missing this or that. We listened to our feedback from our parents, and that’s where we decided to make that shift to having blended learning.”

Locations for the blended options have not yet been decided. Depending on how many families opt for the blended route, their students’ ages and where they live, some of the district’s previously shuttered schools may be reopened to accommodate Tulsa Virtual Academy students.

“It’ll depend on a number of things,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “We do have options. We have district building options and some closed school options, as well. We’ll get that part figured out.