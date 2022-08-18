Tulsa students head back to school with superintendent, others covering classrooms

Anthony and Bella Padilla had a lot to take in Thursday morning.

Along with others attending Tulsa Public Schools, the pair of Kendall-Whittier students were starting the fall semester on Thursday.

The children had already met their teachers, and Bella, a third-grader, went to the school last year. However, there were still some first-day nerves for the kindergartner and his sister.

“I hope I get to make new friends,” she said.

In addition to TPS, Thursday was the first day of classes for Berryhill, Claremore, Collegiate Hall, Coweta, Jenks, Mounds, Pretty Water, Sapulpa, Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, and Wagoner.

As of Thursday, TPS still had 34 unfilled teaching positions across the district, prompting Superintendent Deborah Gist, school board President Stacey Woolley and certified staff from the district’s Education Service Center to cover classrooms.

Along with another district employee, Gist spent Thursday in a first-grade classroom at McKinley Elementary School. The two will be tag-teaming along with a third person to cover the class until a permanent teacher can be found or until the end of September, whichever happens first.

If any positions are still vacant when the student count deadline rolls around on Oct. 1, the district will reassess its staffing plans, Gist said.

“In spite of the conditions that Oklahoma puts upon public schools, we made it work,” she said. “The only way we are able to make it work is because we have incredible people who will do whatever it takes, and we have incredibly smart people who are organizing and getting people where they need to be.”

Meanwhile across town, students and staff at Skelly Elementary School spent Thursday getting acclimated to their new environment.

As part of the district’s 2015 bond package, both buildings at the east Tulsa school were renovated. The work was completed just days before classes began, giving staff little time to unpack and prepare to welcome students.

Along with fresh paint in the halls and classrooms, new lockers, new furniture, new light fixtures, an upgraded intercom system and additional restrooms, the cafeteria in the school’s Upper Building was remodeled to accommodate more students.

Prior to the renovation, there was enough room for at most one grade at a time for lunch, which meant hustling classes through the cafeteria over the course of more than two hours. By removing an interior wall that partitioned off part of the room, the Skelly cafeteria can now comfortably accommodate two grades at a time, thus expediting lunchtime.

“Last year, some of our students didn’t get to have lunch until 1:15,” Skelly Principal Jennifer Pense said. “For a child, that’s a long time to wait to eat.”