Tulsa schools partner with nonprofit for rapid COVID-19 test results

Tulsa Public Schools will be partnering with a nonprofit to track and relay rapid COVID-19 testing results.

At a special board meeting Monday afternoon, the board voted 5-2 to enter into an agreement with Project Beacon to provide a HIPAA-compliant data platform for the district’s rapid COVID-19 test results. Once it launches, the platform will be able to provide direct notification to employees or, in the case of secondary students, their parents about test results.

The district’s current testing provider, BinaxNOW, does not have the capacity to provide such a platform.

“Our team has been working on this (rapid testing) for a while and the purpose was not to be diagnostic for individuals, but to help us identify asymptomatic cases within the district to keep people safer and avoid situations where we don’t notice an outbreak until people have symptoms,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said.

“Our team discovered that the ability to use the information effectively to identify those situations and the need for us to protect students’ data at the same time meant that a laborious, manual process would be necessary.”