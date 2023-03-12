Citing a need for additional time to allow teachers to collaborate, Tulsa Public Schools is considering changing its bell schedule for the 2023-24 school year.

As proposed, all TPS sites would start about 90 minutes later on Fridays effective Sept. 1. Start times would remain unchanged the other four days, as would dismissal times every day.

For example, the district’s non-magnet elementary schools would begin classes at 9 a.m. on Fridays rather than at 7:35 a.m.

In exchange, the district would eliminate some of the shorter instructional weeks that it has incorporated in recent calendars by stacking professional days around Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day, thus creating four-day weekends for students.

With four professional days slated for before the start of classes on Aug. 17, students and staff would still be out for a full week at Thanksgiving and two weeks at winter break. The last day of classes is tentatively slated for May 31, although with five inclement weather days built in, that could be moved up to as early as May 23.

The proposal is slated to go before the school board for a vote at its March 20 meeting. With the late start Fridays, the proposed calendar includes 1,143.67 instructional hours spread across 174 days.

While presenting the calendar at last week’s Board of Education meeting, Chief Operating Officer Jorge Robles said the later bell schedule was proposed in part because of feedback from teachers and support staff that the current schedule makes it difficult to properly work with colleagues both within their building and across the district.

“We value the time that our teachers need to collaborate and learn together,” he said.

This would not be the first time a Tulsa-area district has looked at tweaking its bell schedule to facilitate professional development. For example, prior to COVID-19, late-start Fridays were part of Union Public Schools’ calendar. TPS used early dismissal Fridays during the 2015-16 school year but did not continue the practice the following year.