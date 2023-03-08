Officials with Tulsa Public Schools confirmed reports Wednesday morning that one of its top administrators is leaving to lead a school district in Oregon.

On Tuesday night, the board of education for Salem-Keizer Public Schools voted to hire TPS Chief Talent and Equity Officer Andrea Castañeda as the district’s next superintendent effective July 1.

Castañeda has been with TPS since July 2017. Prior to being named the district’s Chief Talent and Equity Officer earlier this school year, she was its Chief Innovation Officer, which included handling TPS’ charter and partnership school portfolio. She was also one of the point people on TPS’ initial response to COVID-19.

A graduate of Brown and Harvard, Castañeda’s resume also includes stints with the Rhode Island Department of Education and Providence Public Schools.

“I was raised in Oregon, so this is a homecoming for me,” Castañeda said in a prepared statement. “When I spend time in Salem-Keizer, I see parts of my own history and story: students bursting with potential, a community that sees its diversity as an asset and a gift, and a school system wholly dedicated to students."

Oregon’s second largest school district, Salem-Keizer is a minority-majority district of almost 40,000 students across 65 campuses.

Its current superintendent, Christy Perry, announced her intent to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year back in July, prompting the six-month nationwide search. As per the Oregon district’s published search timeline, candidate interviews were conducted in January and February after the conclusion of more than 20 focus group sessions and community panels.

"I am proud of the work the board has done throughout this process, with the input from our staff, families and community members to guide us,” Salem-Keizer school board Chairwoman Ashley Carson Cottingham said. “We could all see Andrea’s immense talent, coupled with her empathy and self-reflection, making her the clear choice to serve as our next superintendent at this critical moment for public schools.”

In a Wednesday morning email to TPS employees, district officials said that with Castañeda set to leave in May, transition efforts will start shortly for talent management and other departments under her leadership.

“Our district is stronger because of Andrea, and she will be greatly missed,” TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist said in a written statement. “We are all, of course, also excited to see what she’ll do as the next superintendent of the Salem-Keizer school district.”

