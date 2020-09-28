Tulsa school board votes to extend Superintendent Deborah Gist's contract another year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education decided to add another year to Superintendent Deborah Gist's already-extended contract Monday evening.

Board members voted 6-1 to push the end date of Gist's contract from 2023 to 2024, with only Jennettie Marshall voting against the recommendation.

The decision came about three months after the board approved a two-year extension to the contract, which previously was set to expire in June 2021.

During that meeting, the board originally was supposed to vote on a recommendation to extend the contract through 2024 but decided to hold off on the third year until the conclusion of the superintendent's annual evaluation process in September. Board members finalized their evaluation of Gist in a virtual executive session that lasted about three hours Monday evening.

The board will continue in subsequent years to vote on one-year contract extensions at the end of each annual evaluation process instead of voting on multiple years at once, according to district administrators.