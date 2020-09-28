Tulsa school board votes to extend Superintendent Deborah Gist's contract another year

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education decided to add another year to Superintendent Deborah Gist's already-extended contract Monday evening.
Board members voted 6-1 to push the end date of Gist's contract from 2023 to 2024, with only Jennettie Marshall voting against the recommendation.
The decision came about three months after the board approved a two-year extension to the contract, which previously was set to expire in June 2021.
During that meeting, the board originally was supposed to vote on a recommendation to extend the contract through 2024 but decided to hold off on the third year until the conclusion of the superintendent's annual evaluation process in September. Board members finalized their evaluation of Gist in a virtual executive session that lasted about three hours Monday evening.
The board will continue in subsequent years to vote on one-year contract extensions at the end of each annual evaluation process instead of voting on multiple years at once, according to district administrators.
Administrators say there were multiple reasons for extending the contract for multiple years in June before opting for a year-to-year extension plan. For one, doing so placed the district in a better position to find a replacement for Gist if she decided to leave the district for any reason.
Similarly, it would give the district more time to seek a new superintendent if the board voted against renewing the contract for an additional year.
During the June meeting, some board members expressed a desire to wait to see how Gist handled the district's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 school year. TPS committed to spending the first nine weeks of the school year in distance learning.
Gist intends to submit a recommendation on whether to remain in district learning or return to in-person instruction for the second quarter of the school year on Oct. 5, with the board voting on the plan in mid-October.
