The Tulsa school board is slated to take a second look at four items that ended in 3-3 tie votes at its last regular meeting.

Among the repeats on Monday night’s agenda are a pair of agreements with Northeastern State University and the University of Oklahoma to allow graduate students pursuing degrees in school counseling or social work to get clinical experience on Tulsa Public Schools campuses this school year while working under the supervision of current district employees.

They would cover up to five students from each graduate program for the remainder of this semester, with the hope of adding additional graduate students in subsequent school years.

Students pursuing graduate degrees in social work through OU or a graduate degree in school counseling at NSU are required to complete internship hours, similar to student teaching, in their field of study.

According to the schools’ websites, NSU requires its school counseling degree candidates to log 600 hours of field experience in order to graduate, while OU’s two-year social work graduate program requires at least 550 hours, depending on whether a student enters the program with advanced standing.

The two potential agreements were on the school board’s Feb. 13 consent agenda, and neither one was publicly discussed before failing to receive support from at least four board members.

Jerry Griffin was one of three board members who voted against the agreements on Feb. 13. He said he voted against them in part because he thought they should have been brought forward earlier in the school year when the board considered similar agreements with other universities for student teachers.

“Those things should be in a management plan,” he said. “Let’s not just throw them out there randomly on a consent agenda.”

Stephanie Andrews is the executive director of TPS’ Student and Family Support Services, which includes the staff responsible for the district’s counseling and mental health resources. She said the request for the two agreements did not come before the board earlier in the school year due to several reasons.

Andrews said she did not expect to even need the proposed agreements at the beginning of the school year and then needed time to draft and prepare them.

However, with multiple school-based social workers and counselors leaving the district during the fall 2022 semester for higher-paying positions, there became a greater need to develop those partnerships, she said.

“The current counselors and social workers we do have — their case loads are unimaginable,” Andrews said. “To have people who could help free them up a little would be monumental in keeping them. It helps not only to build that pipeline but to help lighten the load a little.”

With the board having been unable to reach a quorum at a special meeting Wednesday evening, the vacancy in the board’s District 2 seat will also be revisited Monday night, including the possibility of appointing a candidate other than one of the two finalists.

The seat has been vacant since Jan. 23, when former board member Judith Barba Perez’s resignation took effect. Sharita Pratt and Quinton Brown were named finalists on Feb. 2, but after additional information was brought forward, including an expunged misdemeanor and a felony conviction, neither was appointed to the vacant position during the board’s Feb. 13 meeting.

As worded, the recommendation on Monday night’s agenda would allow the board to appoint any of the candidates who were interviewed for the position in January. Along with Brown and Pratt, the board also interviewed Orion Banos Moguel, Diamond Marshall and Jasmine Stewart.

Under state law, the board has up to 60 days from the date Barba Perez’s resignation took effect to appoint her successor until the 2024 election cycle or, failing that, to call for a special election to fill the remaining two years on her term.

The fourth item slated to come back before the board from the Feb. 13 meeting is a $750,000 increase to a previously approved contract with three staffing agencies under Hoffman Business Enterprises to help fill vacant support positions around the district.

