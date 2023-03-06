Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted 6-0 Monday night to table a vote on the vacant District 2 seat and reopen the window for applications through noon Wednesday.

As approved, any additional applicants would be interviewed Thursday and the board would revisit the appointment at its regularly scheduled March 20 meeting.

The seat has been vacant since Jan. 23, when the resignation of former board member Judith Barba Perez took effect. In the event of a vacant seat, state law allows school boards up to 60 days to appoint a successor. For TPS, the 60-day mark hits on March 24.

If the board is unable to appoint a successor within that time frame, it may request a special election. The earliest such an election could be held is June 13, with a runoff in September if needed.

As approved, six previous applicants would not be required to come back for another interview in order to remain under consideration. They are Wes Alexander, Paul Hall, Diamond Marshall, Kevin Pearson, Jasmine Stewart and KanDee Washington.

Despite the board’s unanimous vote, the decision was not universally well received among attendees, drawing boos and calls of “You already have candidates!” from the audience.

“It’s been 42 days since my neighbors and I have had representation in this room,” District 2 resident Ana Barros said during public comment. “That means that there’s been seven regular or special meetings of this board where my community has not had a voice or a vote. That’s 42,000 residents — most are black or brown — who have not had anyone to contact on this board when their schools have not met their needs.”

Separate motions to appoint Diamond Marshall and Jasmine Stewart to the vacant seat at the board’s Feb. 27 meeting each resulted in a 3-3 tie, with E’Lena Ashley, Jerry Griffin and Jennettie Marshall voting no each time.

An attempt to appoint Sharita Pratt to the seat at an earlier meeting ended in a 3-3 tie.

With criminal allegations raised about two finalists during the public comment portion of the board’s Feb. 13 meeting, board members acknowledged the possibility that a similar situation could arise with any additional applicants.

After consulting with legal counsel, the board opted to include the possibility of an executive session at meetings after the second application deadline in order to discuss specifics rather than set a preemptive policy.

“We just need to understand that that possibility could come up again so we’re not blindsided,” Jennettie Marshall said.