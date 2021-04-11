Tulsa school board to discuss charter school funding lawsuit; many more districts considering separate legal action

A controversial lawsuit settlement by the State Board of Education to increase charter school funding will be a topic for discussion and decision-making by many more local school boards across Oklahoma on Monday.

At a special meeting set for 4 p.m. Monday, the Tulsa school board is to meet in executive session with its attorneys and then vote in public on whether to authorize them to proceed in that litigation pending in Oklahoma County District Court “or take any other action in the litigation determined to be appropriate by the board.”

Meanwhile, school boards in Berryhill, Collinsville, Jenks, Miami, Moore, Mustang, and Owasso will be deciding Monday whether to authorize separate legal action against the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Broken Arrow's board is set to consider a resolution approving or disapproving of the state board's action.

At issue is the state board's recent 4-3 vote over the strongly voiced objections of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of the state board’s own legal counsel to settle a years-old lawsuit by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association seeking for all charter schools an equal share of revenues from Oklahoma’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.