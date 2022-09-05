Tulsa school board to begin consideration of redistricting

Several Tulsa Public Schools campuses will have new school board representation before the end of 2022, as the board is slated to have its first discussion about six redistricting proposals at Tuesday night’s meeting.

State law requires school districts whose board of education seats are divided among wards, zones or districts to review and redraw board seat boundaries the year after the Census results are submitted to the president of the United States.

With the release of the 2020 Census results delayed thanks to COVID-19, TPS’ Board of Education was not able to contract with the Indian Nations Council of Governments on redistricting efforts until February. The organization also worked with TPS during its 2011 board redistricting efforts.

Based on the 2020 Census data, 286,501 people live within TPS’ attendance area, thus putting the ideal population for each of the seven board districts at 40,928.

Within the current board boundaries, District 4 in east Tulsa has the highest total population, with 42,063 residents, while District 5, which includes most of the Edison feeder pattern, has the smallest population with 40,063.

State law requires that new board districts be as close to equal in population as possible, with no more than a 10% variation between the largest and smallest districts. In an effort to get as close as possible to equal, each of the six plans call for shifting at least four campuses to a different district.

All six plans call for taking Carver Middle School out of District 2, currently represented by Judith Barba Perez. Additionally, five of the six proposals include moving Patrick Henry Elementary School into District 5 and Skelly Elementary School into District 6.

As proposed, Plan A would move four campuses among board member districts: Carver Middle School would shift from District 2 to District 1, Burroughs Elementary School would move from District 3 to District 2, Patrick Henry Elementary School would move from District 7 to District 5, and Skelly Elementary School would move from District 4 to District 6.

Plan A would have a population difference of 1,878 residents between its largest and smallest districts.

Plan B would move five campuses: Carver Middle School would shift from District 2 to District 1, Burroughs Elementary would move from District 3 to District 2, Patrick Henry Elementary would move from District 7 to District 5, Skelly Elementary would move from District 4 to District 6, and Hoover Elementary would move from District 6 to District 5.

Plan B would have the smallest population variation among the six proposals, a difference of 1,405 people between its largest and smallest districts.

Plan C would move seven campuses among board members: Carver Middle School would shift from District 2 to District 1, Booker T. Washington would shift from District 2 to District 3, Unity Learning Academy and Celia Clinton Elementary would shift from District 3 to District 2, Skelly Elementary would move from District 4 to District 6, Hoover Elementary would move from District 6 to District 5, and Patrick Henry Elementary would move from District 7 to District 5.

Plan C would have a population difference of 1,999 people between its largest and smallest districts.

Plan D would also move seven campuses: Central Middle and High School would shift from District 3 to District 1, Emerson Elementary would move from District 1 to District 3, Carver Middle School and Booker T. Washington would move from District 2 to District 3, Hoover Elementary would move from District 6 to District 5, Patrick Henry Elementary would move from District 7 to District 5, and Skelly Elementary would move from District 4 to District 6.

Plan D would have a population difference of 1,773 people between its largest and smallest districts.

As proposed, Plan E would effectively swap Districts 1 and 5, which are represented by Stacey Woolley and John Croisant, respectively. The proposal’s new District 5 would include Clinton West, Council Oak, Eugene Field and Robertson elementary schools; Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy, and Webster Middle and High School. District 1 would include the campuses of Eliot, Kendall-Whittier, Mayo Demonstration, Lanier and Patrick Henry elementary schools, and Edison Middle and High School.

In addition to those changes, Plan E also calls for moving Emerson Elementary, Carver Middle School and Booker T. Washington into District 3 and adding Unity Learning Academy, Celia Clinton and Lindbergh elementary schools to District 2.

Plan E would have a population difference of 3,000 people between its largest and smallest board districts.

Plan F would change the board representation for a dozen campuses. As presented, Eliot Elementary would move from District 5 to District 1, Unity Learning Academy and Celia Clinton Elementary would shift from District 3 to District 2, Lindbergh Elementary would move from District 4 to District 2, Emerson Elementary would move from District 1 to District 3, Carver Middle School and Booker T. Washington would move from District 2 to District 3, Hamilton Elementary would move from District 3 to District 4, Kendall-Whittier Elementary would move from District 2 to District 5, Hoover Elementary would move from District 6 to District 5, Patrick Henry Elementary would move from District 7 to District 5, and Skelly Elementary would move from District 4 to District 6.

It would have a population difference of 2,645 people between its largest and smallest districts.

In order to be in accordance with state law, the reapportioned districts must be approved and in place by the end of 2022. As worded on Tuesday’s agenda, the redistricting proposals are limited to discussion only, with a vote slated for later in the year.

