Tulsa school board tables redistricting despite Friday deadline for board election resolution

With an election deadline looming this week, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted 4-3 Wednesday night to table voting on redistricting.

“I can truly say that we’re not ready to complete this process,” board member Jennettie Marshall said. “We are nowhere near ready.”

State law requires school districts whose board seats are divided among wards, zones or districts to review and redraw board seat boundaries the year after the U.S. Census results are submitted to the U.S. president. That process has to be completed by Dec. 31.

However, another state statute dictates the timeline for districts to submit election resolutions to the county election board.

Tulsa Public Schools’ resolution formally calling for an election in District 1 — which must include a legal description of the boundaries for the board district on the ballot — is due to the Tulsa County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. this Friday.

Monday night’s decision to table means the resolution headed for the Tulsa County Election Board will list the current boundaries of District 1.

The filing period for candidates for school board seats statewide is Dec. 5-7, with primary elections on Feb. 14 and general elections on April 4.

Voting to table a decision on redistricting were Marshall, Jerry Griffin, E’Lena Ashley and Stacey Woolley.

With Wednesday night’s vote, the process goes back to the board’s ad hoc redistricting committee to work with the Indian Nations Council of Governments on additional options that take into account feedback from the community and board members.

State law mandates that new board districts be as close to equal in population as possible, with no more than a 10% variation between the largest and smallest districts. After accommodating for new voting precinct boundaries, the population variation among the current school board districts is 17.4%.

Those new boundaries are the cause for some campuses to potentially switch board districts in an effort to avoid split voting precincts. The district’s current board boundaries have 11 such precincts, including four that are partially in District 1.

For example, the two maps considered Wednesday night by the board both called for moving Emerson Elementary School out of District 1 and into District 2 because of a precinct boundary shift that now has it sharing a precinct with Carver Middle School.

In order to accommodate previous feedback to keep Carver and Booker T. Washington High School in District 2, officials with TPS’ redistricting contractor, the Indian Nations Council of Governments, moved Emerson, as well.

Previously considered maps that called for potentially moving the campus of Burroughs Elementary School out of District 3 were also due to a change in precinct boundaries.

“It’s all or nothing,” INCOG Executive Director Rich Brierre said. “You have to look at those precinct boundaries. They’re the building blocks that go into these plans.”