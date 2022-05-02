Tulsa school board seats two newcomers

The two new members of Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education were formally sworn in to office Monday night.

E’Lena Ashley and Susan Lamkin were officially seated at Monday night’s regular board meeting, representing Districts 4 and 7 respectively. The pair were elected to office on April 5, but with the board’s April 18 meeting canceled due to a lack of translators, their oaths of office and board officer elections were postponed.

After the two new members were officially seated, the board opted by a 4-3 vote to retain Stacey Woolley as its president for another term.

“We’ve got something we’ve started,” board member John Croisant said, referring to the board’s ongoing implementation efforts to focus more on student data. “We need to finish it. She (Woolley) is doing the work to make that happen.”

With Ashley, Jennettie Marshall and Jerry Griffin voting against the nomination, Woolley had to cast the tiebreaking vote, which she described as “incredibly uncomfortable.”

A previous motion to name Marshall the board president failed by a 3-4 count, with Griffin, Ashley and Marshall voting in support of the District 3 representative.

“She’s the senior-most member of the board,” Griffin said of Marshall. “She does her due diligence better than anyone else on the board. She works her district very hard — harder than I do. She is deserving and qualified.”

A motion to name Marshall the board’s vice president also failed by a 3-4 count, with Woolley again casting the tiebreaking vote after an extended pause. Woolley declined to explain her “regretful” vote beyond pointing to Croisant’s efforts to ask questions about the board’s data dives on student outcomes.

Instead, Croisant was elected vice president by a 4-3 count with yes votes from himself, Barba Perez, Lamkin and Woolley.

With the new leadership and membership in place, several members of the community took to the microphone during the citizens’ comment period to reiterate demands made at a special meeting in March to address concerns about diversity within the district.

Among the specific requests made at that meeting were mandatory training for board members on diversity, equity and inclusion and providing support for immigrant students and their families.

“We expect the new board members and board leaders to be open and welcome to learning about the community they serve,” Ana Barros said. “As a teacher, it is my job to remind you that our young people are listening.

“They are perceptive.”

